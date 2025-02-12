Channel 4 Announces Drama Slate Including 'A Woman of Substance' Remake

Channel 4 has commissioned a remake of A Woman of Substance, its most-watched drama ever. The announcement follows close on the heels of the recent demise of the original work's author, Barbara Taylor Bradford.

The remake of A Woman of Substance is written by Katherine Jakeways and Roanne Bardsley, who are the writers of The Buccaneers. It follows Emma Harte, an impoverished maid from Yorkshire, and her journey to becoming one of the richest women on earth. The Forge and executive producer Beth Willis, Channel 4's former drama chief, are behind the remake.

The official description of the original series reads: "Emma Harte, a bright and ambitious servant girl, overcomes her impoverished beginnings in her quest to become a retailing magnate and one of the world's richest women."

40 years ago, A Woman of Substance, starring Jenny Seagrove, smashed the TV ratings with over 14 million viewers. The remake is one of Channel 4's new drama titles being commissioned by Ollie Madden, who is committing to bringing multiple new drama series to life.

According to Deadline, Madden said, "Our commitment at Channel 4 drama is to make shows that offer a tangible point of difference, shine a light on British society in a thought-provoking and fresh way, and yet are uncompromising in their ambition to entertain."

Madden added that he is proud to announce this eclectic range of new commissions that embody the same ethos. He also added that they are confident that it will receive love from the audience.

Apart from A Woman of Substance, the new dramas that are greenlit are Caroline O'Donoghue's TV drama adaptation The Rachel Incident, Daisy Haggard's Maya, Simon Pegg starrer Peter Kosminsky’s The Undeclared War season 2, Gillian Anderson starrer Trespasses, and Margaret Thatcher series Brian & Maggie, and more.