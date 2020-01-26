Channing Tatum and ex wife Jenna Dewan finally settle custody battle over six year old daughter Everly

After reuniting with his lover Jessie J post a brief split, Channing Tatum seems to have come to a custody agreement with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.
Looks like things are finally settling down for actor Channing Tatum. After reuniting with his lover Jessie J post a brief split, the actor seems to have come to a custody agreement with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. According to a latest report in Blast, Jenna and Tatum  have reached an agreement wherein they will share a 50/50 custody over their 6-year-old daughter, Everly. In addition, the former husband and wife have decided that they will not include their daughter in any kind of advertisements or sponsored content on social media and otherwise. 

If they do plan on including her, Jenna and Tatum will require each other's approval to do so. To make sure that they have enough time with their daughter, the couple will also be working with a counselor in order to come up with a schedule for the holidays. For the unversed, Channing and Jenna split last year and filed for divorce soon after. 

However, they have maintained a cordial relationship and share joint legal and physical custody of their 6-year-old daughter Everly. 'The Vow' actor, however, was not too happy with the custody arrangement and requested the court to issue orders in regard to child custody and visitation.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The news comes amid Jessie and Tatum's reunion after reports of them breaking up surfaced last year. The actor and singer indulged in some social media love as they shared adorable pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. 

