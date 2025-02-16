Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Relationship History: Look at the Couple's Journey From Step Up to Divorce Settlement

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan first crossed paths in 2006 while working on the hit dance movie Step Up. Their chemistry on-screen quickly carried over into real life.

That same year, Tatum shared with PEOPLE that he was looking for “someone who doesn’t take herself too seriously and can be a goofball.” Dewan turned out to be just that. As they spent more time together, their bond only grew stronger.

After a few years of dating, Tatum decided to pop the question during a trip to Hawaii. He made the moment even more special by secretly inviting some of their closest friends to be there for the big surprise.

When the time came, he gave Jenna Dewan a beautiful Neil Lane engagement ring. “I’m just so freaking happy,” Dewan told PEOPLE afterward, beaming with joy.

Tatum and Dewan got married on July 11, 2009, in Malibu, California, surrounded by family and friends. They exchanged vows in front of 220 guests on a sunny day by the coast.

Tatum looked sharp in a classic tuxedo, while Dewan wore a peach-and-ivory Reem Acra ball gown that made her glow. After the wedding, Tatum shared his happiness with PEOPLE, saying, “I’m as happy as I possibly can be on the planet right now.”

After their wedding, Tatum and Dewan jetted off to Bali for a romantic honeymoon. While soaking in the island’s beauty, they decided to get matching tattoos as a symbol of their bond. The tattoos, which meant "side by side” in Balinese, held a special meaning for the couple.

Advertisement

Channing Tatum got his ink on his rib cage, while Dewan chose to have hers on her foot. Reflecting on the decision, Tatum shared in 2009, “We always wanted to get a tattoo of something together.”

In 2013, the couple welcomed their daughter, Everly, in London. “Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Channing Tatum are thrilled to announce the birth of their daughter, Everly Tatum, who was born on May 31st in London,” they shared on their websites.

After nearly nine years of marriage, Tatum and Dewan announced their separation on April 2, 2018. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. Dewan later told Harper’s Bazaar that her daughter inspired her to be independent.

Dewan filed for divorce in October 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. Both Tatum and Dewan requested joint custody of Everly. By 2019, they were declared legally single, though financial and property issues remained unresolved.

After six years of legal disputes, Tatum and Dewan finalized their divorce settlement in September 2024. Their disagreements mainly involved profits from Tatum’s Magic Mike franchise.

Advertisement

Court documents from April 2024 showed Dewan wanted both of them to testify about their finances. However, the settlement avoided a December 2024 trial.