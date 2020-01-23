Channing Tatum and Jessie J are officially back together after a break; DEETS INSIDE

After spending a few weeks apart, Channing Tatum and Jessie J are officially back together. Read on to know more.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum were just on a break and have decided to give their relationship another go. After fuelling reconciliation rumours over the past few weeks, it turns out, the lovers are finally back together. The news has been confirmed by an insider who told E Online that the couple is fully back together weeks after ending their relationship. Jessie (31) and Channing (39) dated for a year before finally calling it quits in December last year.

The insider stated that the two took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they wanted to be together because they really care about each other. Now that they have left the breakup behind, the source asserted that the two are spending time together and are very happy. The news, however, does not come as a surprise since the two were seen hanging out together just earlier this month. They were spotted shopping in LA about a week ago. While the source did not mention any trace of PDA, the eye witness did confirm that the two were in a great mood.

Even after their breakup, a source stated that even though they had decided to split, they had parted on good terms. Disclosing what their current relationship is like, the insider stated that they were still really close and friendly. Another source told E Online that while they loved each other and their life together, the couple had not discussed getting married. The insider also mentioned that the two loved travelling together and Channing liked attending her performances.

Read More