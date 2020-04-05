Channing Tatum and Jessie J call it quits once again after 3 months of reconciliation

Channing Tatum and Jessie J part ways once again 3 months after their reconciliation.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J, who got back together in January after a month's split in December last year, have reportedly called it quits once again after 3 months of reconciliation. The couple first started dating in August 2018 after Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan got divorced in April 2018. Channing Tatum and Jessie broke up in December owing to their mismatched schedules. However, things looked good between the duo after they patched up a month later.

As reported by People.com, the couple has once again called it off. "They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on. It’s totally amicable," a source close to them told the daily. "He is super busy with his career and as a dad. He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn't easy," the source added. In beginning 2020, Channing Tatum and Jessie J seemed to have gotten back together for good. The couple posted mushy pictures with each other on social media and wrote romantic write-ups.

Before dating Jessie, Channing was married to Jenna Dewan and has a 6-years old daughter Everly with her. The couple split in April 2018 after which he made it official with Jessie J. However, Channing Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan have come to a custody agreement with each other wherein both the parents will share a 50/50 custody over their child Everly. The ex-couple is also in touch with a counselor in order to come up with a schedule for the holidays as they share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter Everly.

