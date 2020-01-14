Channing Tatum and Jessie J spotted on shopping trip in Los Angeles; fuel reunion rumors a month after split

The former lovers were spotted shopping on Sunday afternoon as they spent time shopping in high-end home furnishing store. Read on to know more.

Almost a month after their reported split, Channing Tatum and Jessie J fuelled reunion rumours as they were spotted over the weekend in Los Angeles. According to a report in E!News, the former lovers were spotted shopping on Sunday afternoon in the sunny locale as they spent around 30 minutes in the children's section of a high-end home furnishing store. While it may be too soon to speculate if the ex-flames are back together, they seemed to be in rather good moods.

A source told the publication, "They were both dressed down in sweats and trying to be low-key. No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items." Channing and Jessie's split shocked many as they parted ways after dating a little over a year.

At the time of the split, a US Weekly report had stated that the actor-singer couple continue to maintain a cordial relationship. The source said, "They are still really close and still good friends." Channing and Jessie J began dating sometime in October 2018 and in the following months made their relationship Instagram official. However, after their split, it was widely reported that the 'Step Up' actor had set up a profile on a popular dating app.

The former couple often kept their fans and followers entertained as they shared photos on each other's gram. Channing began dating Jessie J months after he split from wife Jenna Dewan after nine long years.

