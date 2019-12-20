Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J SPLIT after dating for almost one year? Find Out

If reports by Us Weekly are anything to go by then the actor-singer couple seemed to have called off their relationship a few weeks ago. Read on to know more.
Mumbai Updated: December 20, 2019 04:22 pm
Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J SPLIT after dating for almost one year? Find Out
Looks like Channing Tatum's 2019 may not be ending on a sweet note after all. The 'Step Up' actor is reported to have split from girlfriend and singer Jessie J after dating for almost a year. If reports by Us Weekly are anything to go by then the actor-singer couple seemed to have called off their relationship a few weeks ago. A source exclusively told the publication, "Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago." 

Disclosing what their current relationship is like, the source added, "They are still really close and still good friends." Channing and Jessie J began dating sometime in October 2018 and in the following months made their relationship Instagram official. Often sharing photos on each other's gram, Channing and Jessie delighted their fans with social media PDA. The couple also stood by each other's side and supported by being present at concerts or live shows. 

Channing began dating Jessie J months after he split from wife Jenna Dewan. The former couple headed for divorce after nine years. Tatum's breakup comes amid rumours that the actor is trying to get a specific custody settlement in place for six-year-old daughter Everly whom he shares with Jenna. They were declared legally single this November, although their court battle is still underway.

Jenna Dewan, on the other hand, is currently dating Tony-winning Broadway star Steve Kazee and the couple are expecting their first child together.

