Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Acknowledge They’re Not A Match After ‘Blink Twice’ Press Tour; Here’s What Report Says

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly recognized their differences following the press tour for their film, Blink Twice. As the couple reflects on their relationship, it appears they may not be as compatible as they once thought.

Sources close to Tatum shared insights about their journey, revealing how their dynamic evolved during the promotional period for the psychological thriller.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, after the promotional tour for Blink Twice concluded, Tatum and Kravitz came to a significant realization. “Ultimately, once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted,” the insider stated.

They had met while working on the film, which Kravitz directed, and became engaged two years later. However, the source noted that after the press tour wrapped, “it fizzled fast.”

During the promotional phase, Tatum and Kravitz frequently praised each other in interviews, highlighting their bond. “[Kravitz] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together,” the insider said.

As their promotional activities ended, wedding plans began to loom for the couple. “Wedding plans were looming, but neither of them were rushing to the altar,” the source shared.

Kravitz’s perspective on marriage shifted after her divorce from Karl Glusman in 2021. “Zoë is a very independent person,” the insider noted, stating how her previous experiences shaped her current views. “After her divorce, she expressed that she didn’t necessarily need to get married again.”

On the other hand, Tatum has his own history with marriage. He was previously married to Jenna Dewan, his co-star from Step Up, for nearly a decade before their split in 2018. They share an 11-year-old daughter, Everly. Although Tatum has expressed some hesitance about marriage again, he was reportedly ready for a more settled lifestyle.

As the couple assessed their future together, it became clear they had different priorities. The source mentioned that Tatum is a family man and is very involved in his daughter’s life. Meanwhile, Kravitz is primarily focused on her career. “They were looking at the long-term bigger picture and realized they may not be a good match,” the insider stated.

The duo’s breakup was first reported on 29th October, just over a week after they decided to go their separate ways. Despite ending their romantic relationship, Tatum and Kravitz will continue to work together. They are set to star in the upcoming sci-fi comedy Alpha Gang.

Although neither has publicly commented on their breakup, Kravitz appeared to confirm the reports when she stepped out without her engagement ring.

