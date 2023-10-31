Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz engaged; here's the relationship timeline

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly engaged after two years of dating. Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan and Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman. Let's take a closer look at the timeline of their relationship.

January 2021

Shortly after the news about Kravitz’s divorce broke, several outlets denied social media speculation that she was romantically linked to Tatum, noting that the pair were planning to work together soon.

June 2021

News broke that Kravitz was going to direct Tatum in Pussy Island. During a joint interview, the pair joked about the actress calling him out for his fashion choices.

July 2021

Kravitz tagged Tatum in her dad Lenny Kravitz’s Instagram in July 2021, playfully suggesting he audition for Magic Mike 3.

August 2021

During their first public outing in August 2021, Kravitz held on to Tatum while they rode on his black BMX bike through New York City. Days later, they were seen drinking iced coffees and picking up groceries together.

August 2021

Tatum's social media activity confirmed their relationship as he followed several fan-run Instagram accounts dedicated to Kravitz.

August 2021

Sources revealed that Tatum and Kravitz's relationship was going strong and they had common interests, like love for outdoor sports and outdoor activities.

September 2021

Tatum and Kravitz left the Met Gala together, despite walking the red carpet separately.

October 2021

In October 2021, the couple was seen holding hands while taking a stroll through New York City.

October 2021

Tatum and Kravitz celebrated their first Halloween as a couple, dressing as characters from the movie Taxi Driver.

February 2022

While Kravitz remained quiet about their relationship, she openly praised Tatum's talent and hinted at his feminist beliefs.

July 2022

Tatum expressed his admiration for Kravitz's directing skills and her ability to see through people.

November 2022

In a cover interview for GQ, Kravitz opened up about their relationship, emphasizing their shared love for art and the importance of keeping their romance sacred and private.

January 2023

Tatum candidly discussed the early days of their romance, highlighting how they "lost touch" for a while after their initial meeting.

September 2023

During a date night in the middle of Paris Fashion Week in September 2023, Tatum and Kravitz were seen holding hands.

October 2023

The couple reportedly got engaged, after almost two years of dating.

