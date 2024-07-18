Channing Tatum Brings Out His Dark Side Playing Psychopath in Zoë Kravitz's Blink Twice

Channing Tatum gave life to tech billionaire Slater King in Zoë Kravitz's mystery thriller, Blink Twice, which will be released on August 23. He said he had to channel a whole lot of darkness to play the role of a psychopath in the movie.

Channing Tatum plays a psychopath in Blink Twice

In a recent interview with Total Film, Tatum discussed the unique challenges he faced preparing for this role, marking a significant departure from his previous work. He said, "Every character I play, I usually have some sort of love for or a connection to."

His roles in 21 Jump Street or the latest Scarlett Johansson co-starrer Fly Me To The Moon ensured that he got attached or developed some form of affection for his characters, but playing Slater King was unlike anything he had experienced before.

This is a psychopathic role that drove Tatum into creating an eerie mental space, one that he prefers not to talk about. Tatum stated that he doesn't think that he will ever share with anybody what he had to imagine in his mind to play that role in the film. He said, "He’s a psychopath."

Tatum found it hard to talk about how different it felt acting as Slater King compared to his previous characters. For the most part, there was often some level of tenderness or bond with them. However, playing King required something else—something deeper into an unsettling mental world.

All about Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, Blink Twice

Blink Twice revolves around Slater King, who meets cocktail waitress Frida, played by Naomi Ackie, at a fund-raising gala. They are invited by him on what appears to be an idyllic holiday where they join him and friends at their private island. Nevertheless, strange events start happening on the island, causing Frida to doubt her reality and her environment’s true nature.

Kravitz makes her debut as director for this film. It is set to release in theatres on August 23rd, 2024.

The Batman actress emphasized how important psychological tension can be in the setting. The aim here was to situate characters within power dynamics in isolation. This being either locked up somewhere small or gravely unfamiliar places filled with darkness would be this concept’s scariest scenario possible. As per her interview with the aforementioned outlet, Blink Twice narratively draws inspiration from Lord of the Flies.

Kravitz developed a story where characters have to confront and move through social order breakdowns and its attendant power structures. She said, "I was trying to find an environment where the characters had to stay and deal with the crumbling of the power dynamics."

Zoë Kravitz's Blink Twice is expected to be an excitingly intense psychological thriller that deals with aspects of seclusion and authority. The movie promises to stun viewers with its intense atmosphere and sophisticated characterizations, yielding a ‘darker’ and ‘edgier’ side of Channing Tatum’s repertoire.

