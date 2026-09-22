Channing Tatum 'Can't Believe' Viral Burner Account Claims of Him Trolling Zoë Kravitz And Harry Styles

Channing Tatum has finally addressed the online speculation surrounding an Instagram account that social media users claimed was secretly operated by him to comment about his ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz. The theory gained traction after fans noticed that the actor was following the now-deleted account, which had allegedly posted comments involving Kravitz and her current partner, Harry Styles.

Channing Tatum denies being behind the account

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Tatum directly responded to the speculation without naming the account. “Yo, I truly can't believe you all think this is what I'm doing with my free time. F***in hilarious. Also, why would I follow a burner account if I didn't want people to connect me to it? WTF Come on,” he wrote.

The actor then made his position clear, adding, “But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account @channingtatum.” His comments came after screenshots of the account’s activity circulated widely across social media.

The Instagram profile, @bidness_nonya, reportedly had no visible original posts and used a butterfly as its profile image. At one point, Tatum’s official account was reportedly the page’s only follower, fueling speculation that the actor could be behind it. The account was subsequently unfollowed by Tatum and later deleted.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s past

Tatum and Kravitz met while working on Blink Twice, Kravitz’s directorial debut. They began dating in 2021 and got engaged in October 2023 before ending their relationship in 2024.

Kravitz was later linked romantically to Harry Styles, with dating speculation emerging in 2025. Reports in 2026 suggested their relationship had become more serious after Kravitz was spotted wearing a large diamond ring.