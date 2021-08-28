Channing Tatum follows FOUR Zoe Kravitz's fan accounts amid romance rumours

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz's recent outings have left fans wondering if there's something cooking between the two. While the duo has been sparking dating rumours since a while, Tatum's recent social media activity seems to have further hinted at a confirmation about the same. As seen on the Step Up star's Instagram account, the actor can be seen following four fan accounts of Kravitz.

It has been reported that Tatum and Kravitz became close after working together on the latter's upcoming directorial, Pussy Island. After being spotted on a bike ride in New York where Kravitz had wrapped her hands around Tatum, the two were recently also seen taking a stroll in Central Park as reported by Page Six.

Kravitz who was previously married to Karl Glusman, recently got officially divorced. As confirmed by People, a New York judge signed off on their divorce on Monday. Kravitz and Glusman tied the knot in June 2019 and filed for divorce after almost two years of marriage. Kravitz filed for divorce earlier this year.

As for Tatum, the actor separated from Jenna Dewan in 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. The ex-couple also shares an eight-year-old Everly daughter together.

Channing and Zoe's recent outings have been making the headlines and according to an ET source, "The duo was recently spotted at a restaurant in New York City being very affectionate." The source also claimed that while Tatum and Kravitz grew close as friends, their relationship soon turned into something more hinting that the two are dating.

ALSO READ: Jenna Dewan has THIS to say about ex Channing Tatum’s rumoured new romance with Zoë Kravitz