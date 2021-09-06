Channing Tatum gets captured in a shirtless snap by daughter Everly; SEE PIC

Channing Tatum took to Instagram to drop a shirtless photo of himself where the actor was looking hunky and surprised everyone as he revealed the special person who went behind the lens to capture. Sharing the black and white polaroid snap on his account, Tatum in his captions gave the photo credits to his eight-year-old daughter Everly Tatum.

In the photo shared by Channing, the actor was seen flaunting his physique as he showed off his muscles. The snap showed him smiling as he posed at supposedly his LA home. Tatum's amazingly hunky snap comes amid rumours of his new romance with Zoe Kravitz. The actor and Kravitz are reportedly seeing each other but are yet to make their relationship official.

As for Channing's eight-year-old daughter Everly, the actor recently shared a picture revealing her face for the first time in June. The photo showed Everly and him posing at the beach as he captioned the post with a heartwarming message saying, "You are my world and my heart."

Check out Channing Tatum's post here:

Tatum shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The duo is known to co-parent their daughter after splitting up in 2018. While Dewan moved on from Tatum and is now married to Steve Kazee, Channing was single after his split from Jessie J after dating for few months and has now reportedly found love in Kravitz.

Zoe and Channing have been fuelling dating rumours since earlier this year. The duo's recent outings in NYC including a bike ride and a stroll in the park have been grabbing attention.

ALSO READ: ​​Zoë Kravitz seemingly claps back at people dissing her & Channing Tatum’s rumoured romance; SEE post