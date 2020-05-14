Channing Tatum gets himself tested for Coronavirus after 40th birthday to ensure his daughter stays safe

Channing Tatum gets himself tested for Coronavirus after celebrating his 40th birthday with friends, in order to ensure his daughter's safety.

Channing Tatum celebrated his birthday on April 26. His daughter Evelyn who is 6 years old, has been going back and forth between Channing Tatum's house in LA and her mother Jenna Dewan. The former couple split two years ago in 2018 and ended their 9 year-long marriage. However, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan share joint custody of their daughter Evelyn and the latter had raised concerns over her safety due to which Channing Tatum got himself tested for COVID-19.

The actor enjoyed a dirt biking session with five friends at his personal ranch for his 40th birthday because of which Jenna Dewan was concerned. As per TMZ, Channing recently volunteered to get tested for Coronavirus in order to ensure his daughter Evelyn and ex-wife Jenna Dewan's safety. The actor tested negative for the virus and sources explain that the five friends he met on his birthday had also been under self-quarantine ever since the pandemic broke out.

Jenna Dewan welcomed her son Callum two months ago with her fiance Steve Kazee. An insider also revealed that it was Jenna who influenced her former partner Channing Tatum to get himself tested in order to be on the safer side. Their daughter Evelyn stayed with her mom for a few extra days until the result of the test came out and now that Channing Tatum has tested negative for COVID-19, the former couple is back to their co-parenting agreement.

