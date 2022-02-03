Channing Tatum GUSHES over rumoured GF Zoë Kravitz, says she's a 'perfectionist in the best possible way'

Channing Tatum is gushing over Zoe Kravitz's praises. The couple initially ignited dating rumours in January when Kravitz, 33, hired Tatum, 41, in her forthcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. At the time, a source informed PEOPLE that their connection was completely platonic.

However, PEOPLE verified the two stars were dating in August after they were photographed enjoying bike rides, museum trips, and coffee dates. Tatum, who acted in and co-directed the new film Dog, said in a recent interview with Variety that he urged Kravitz not to perform in Pussy Island because it might be too difficult for a filmmaker to do both. "I was like, 'You'll need double the days.' She's a perfectionist in the best possible way," he said of The Batman actress.

However, Tatum and Kravitz both attended the 2021 Met Gala in September, although they arrived separately. They were then photographed leaving the event together to attend an afterparty where they "didn't keep their hands off of each other," according to a source at the time. However, in June 2019, Kravitz married Karl Glusman. The divorce was completed in August after the Big Little Lies actress filed for divorce on December 23, 2020.

Meanwhile, Tatum previously dated Jessie J after his divorce from Jenna Dewan, with whom he had a 12-year-old daughter, Everly. Interestingly, a source told PEOPLE in October that Kravitz and Tatum "don't seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore." The source added, "It's obvious that they are very happy."

ALSO READ:Channing Tatum follows FOUR Zoe Kravitz's fan accounts amid romance rumours