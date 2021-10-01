Channing Tatum praises GF Zoe Kravitz’s dad Lenny’s ‘genes’; Quips ‘Good God, it's not natural’

Channing Tatum recently commented on his girlfriend Zoe Kravitz’s father-- Lenny Kravitz’s photograph! It all started when Kravitz, 57, took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself making coffee in his kitchen with his abs on display and wrote "2:37pm. Good morning. All nighter in the studio last night. 3 albums on the horizon. Going back in. Love," in the caption. When Tatum, 41, saw this, he couldn’t resist commenting and wrote: "Good god man! What are you eating or what's in the water or the genes. It's not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?"

To which Kravitz had an equally cheeky response, he said: "@channingtatum Dude, I'm just trying to get in the next Magic Mike. Any connections?"

The Magic Mike joke seems to be an inside joke between the duo. Back in July, the rockstar shared a photo of himself with abs on display, on Instagram. And Tatum, at the time, commented: "Oh s---!! Doing the lords work i see!! Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe."

The singer's daughter Zoë Kravitz made the suggestion that he should audition for Magic Mike 3 by asking Tatum, "You auditioning for MM3?" Lenny wrote to his daughter, "I've been ready!"

In other news, Channing and Zoe have been all over the news since they were spotted hanging out packing the PDA in New York. The couple also made their joint red carpet debut earlier this month and looked stunning at the annual fashion event!

