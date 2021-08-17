Channing Tatum PRANKS Sandra Bullock as they wrap up filming Lost City of D; WATCH

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock recently finished filming their highly-anticipated film--Lost City of D, and to mark the special day, the Magic Mike star played a little prank on his co-star! Taking to Instagram today, the 41-year-old actor posted a video of him jumping in the pool with his 57-year-old co-star on their last day together. Sandra at first protested, but then allowed the fun moment to happen. They hugged in the pool afterwards!

Alongside, he wrote: “Well that’s a wrap on #LostCityOfD. I love this movie so much I don’t have words. I also don’t have words for how special Sandy Bullock is. We definitely were made in the same lab and share a brain at times. I love you girl. And as you can see I’ll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever. Ahahah.” You can see the hilarious video here.

While most of the film’s plot has been kept under wraps, we do know that the movie follows a kidnapping attempt that sweeps a romance novelist and a model into a jungle adventure.

Earlier this week, Channing shared a shirtless mirror selfie to commemorate the wrap of filming. Alongside the photo which was seemingly taken in his vanity van, he wrote: “And just like that... our 1st Charlie yells “and that’s a wrap”... and i feel myself coming back and the hair starts coming off. And now time... time for all the things. Mine time. Getting back to me before the next creative adventure into someone and somewhere else . I’m so happy and easy right now. Breathing and gonna indulge in this life I’ve been blessed with. Be easy.”

