Channing Tatum Pushes For Unmade ’21 Jump Street’ And ‘Men In Black’ Crossover With High Hopes

It’s going to be crazy if these two humongous franchises, 21 Jump Street and Men In Black, get a crossover. While the fans can’t fathom the outcome, Channing Tatum is becoming the flag bearer of this dream to turn it true. After the 2014 Sony email leak, Tatum talked about the crossover, MIB 23, which was in development but never got made in reality.

However, the actor is still ambitious and hopeful that the movie might be made in the future. Sharing it, he told ComingBook.com, “There is a project that was written and it’s still the best script that I’ve ever read for a third movie.” Channing had featured in the action comedy movies, 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street along with Jonah Hill.

21 Jump Street franchise

The film franchise is an adaptation of the 1987-1991 Fox series, originally starring Johnny Depp, Holly Robinson, Peter DeLuise, Richard Grieco, and Dustin Nguyen, who later made cameos in the film. 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street saw two handsome young cops who go undercover in a high school.

While talking about the planned sequel of 22 Jump Street to his Fly Me to the Moon co-star Scarlett Johannson, Channing Tatum said that it didn’t happen because of some bureaucratic kind of stuff. Revealing how he is still hopeful about the crossover, the actor said, “It’s really hard to get it made and we’ve been trying to get it done. He continued, “You know what, I’m going to put some good juju out there and I’m going to say I would love to see 23 Jump Street,” he added. “I would love to do it with Jonah, and Jonah I know wants to do it. We would love to just get to go play again.”

Jonah Hill about MIB 23

As per Time, the crossover would feature Tatum and Hill as the government’s newest recruit. During the 2014 Sony Leak, Hill also talked about the crossover and shared that the script of MIB 23 was “clean and rad and powerful.” However, there were no reports of Men In Black actors Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones to be a part of this project.

Well, what are your thoughts about MIB 23?

