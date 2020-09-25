  1. Home
Channing Tatum puts his washboard abs on display in new shirtless selfie; Captions it ‘Daddy’s back’

Channing Tatum is “back,” the Magic Mike star recently posted a shirtless selfie on Instagram showing off his fit physique. See the photo below.
10833 reads Mumbai
Channing Tatum sure knows how to deliver a shirtless selfie. The Magic Mike star took to Instagram to let fans know that "daddy is finally back" with a shirtless black and white photo from what looks to be a dressing room. "It's been a long road back. Injuries, life shit, and just insanity in general. Ha daddy is finally back boooi!!," the caption began. "Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you."

 

While it's not completely clear what he meant by "back," the 40-year-old dad showed off his impressive torso, ripped arms and 8-pack abs like he never left. The caption continued, "I'm gonna make ya proud. Let's goo. Also peep the purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks. Hahaha."

 

Channing is currently working on a new film titled Dog, which he is co-directing, co-writing, producing and, of course, starring in. On Tuesday, September 22, the star posted a couple of images on Instagram from the set, one of which included his co-director Reid Corolin. "It's already been a crazy ride," he wrote in part of the caption. "And we've only just begun. And if we survive the rest, it will be one of the most insane stories that I've ever been a part of. And I've been a part of some pretty crazy ones in this life of mine." With Dog not set to hit theatres until May 2021, perhaps Channing has more shirtless selfies in store for the months ahead.

 

Credits :Channing Tatum’s Instagram

