Channing Tatum to RETURN for Steven Soderbergh's Magic Mike's Last Dance at HBO Max

It seems like a brand new Magic Mike movie is in the works and will be released on HBO Max. Channing Tatum has confirmed that he is set to return for the third movie Under the Magic Mike franchise - Magic Mike's Last Dance with Steven Soderbergh, who will return as the director.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reid Carolin who was behind the screenplays for the first two movies of Magic Mike will make a return to writing for the upcoming sequel. Taking to Instagram, Tatum revealed that the latest Magic Mike movie is in the works. "Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in," he penned alongside the picture of a script comprising the movie's name and names of the director and the writer.

Take a look at Channing Tatum's post:

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Magic Mike's Last Dance will have Tatum as the lead character. However, the storyline or plot details have not been confirmed yet. If we go by the name, 'Last Dance' suggests that this movie would wrap up the Magic Mike story, but the actors and the production team are yet to confirm that.

Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group has said, "We’re thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike’s wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance and humor," via Deadline.

Are you excited about Magic Mike's Last Dance? Share your thoughts about the previous two instalments and Channing Tatum's return in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Channing Tatum follows FOUR Zoe Kravitz's fan accounts amid romance rumours