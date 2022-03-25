Channing Tatum reveals he wanted to look like Legends of the Fall's Brad Pitt in The Lost City

Channing Tatum inspired his The Lost City character's appearance after Brad Pitt. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Tatum told DeGeneres that working with Pitt was a dream come true and that he was inspired by one of Pitt's films for the look of his own romance book cover model persona.

"I actually gave the note, I have to wear a wig for my cover-model look, Dash's look, and I was like, 'I just want to look like Legends of the Fall Brad Pitt," said Tatum. "Can you please make me that? Make me as close to that as you can possibly make me,' " he recalled as per PEOPLE. Meanwhile, Sandra Bullock portrays Loretta Sage, a solitary romance novelist who writes about exciting, exotic places in the film. Tatum plays Alan Caprison/Dash McMahon, the model for Loretta's book covers. Loretta is abducted by a billionaire (played by Daniel Radcliffe) who believes she can take him to an old treasure included in her newest plot while the two are on tour promoting her latest book.

Alan then attempts to save the author in order to demonstrate that he is as heroic in real life as his character in her writings. However, In terms of his off-screen friendship with Pitt, Tatum told DeGeneres, 64, that the two had "rode motorbikes" together and that Pitt is "everything you want him to be" in person. "He's so funny in [The Lost City]," he added. "I think people just don't know how funny he is. I think he's done comedies, but nothing this broad."

The Lost City is slated to hit Indian theatres on April 8, 2022.

