Channing Tatum REVEALS he wants to make a 'grumpy old men' version of Magic Mike when he's 70

Channing Tatum claimed that when he's 70, he wants to produce a "Grumpy Old Men" version of Magic Mike. Magic Mike is a 2012 American dramedy that depicts Adam (Alex Pettyfer), a 19-year-old who joins the male stripping profession under the mentorship of Michael "Magic Mike" Lane (Tatum), an industry expert.

Viewers were unsure if the Magic Mike franchise would continue, so they were ecstatic when it was announced in November 2021 that Magic Mike 3 was in the works. The film will be named Magic Mike's Last Dance, and it will reunite Tatum with filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. Aside from the fact that the third sequel will concentrate largely on dance and will have a love interest for Tatum's Magic Mike, little facts about the third film have been confirmed.

However, Tatum claimed in an interview with IndieWire that he wants to film a "Grumpy Old Men" version of Magic Mike when he's 70. He said as per Screenrant, "The only one I said I’d actually do — before we decided on this version — was the “Grumpy Old Men” version when we’re like 70. When we’re 70, I want to get the team back together, for sure."

While the Grumpy Old Men version of Magic Mike is most likely a prank, it isn't hard to carry off. In reality, actors of legendary films and series are increasingly returning years after the originals. Willem Dafoe and Tobey Maguire recently set a world record by repeating their roles as Spider-Man and The Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home, 19 years after initially starring as Spider-Man and The Green Goblin, respectively. It was also recently reported that the original A Christmas Story actor will return for a sequel over 40 years after the first film was released, as per Screenrant.

