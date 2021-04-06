Channing Tatum reveals how he navigated fatherhood after split from Jenna Dewan; Says he was initially scared

Channing Tatum recently shared advice for single dads and revealed how he handled parenthood after divorcing Jenna Dewan. Scroll down to see what he said.

Recently Magic Mike superstar Channing Tatum shared some advice for single dads on how to step up their parenting skills, detailing how he navigated after his split from Jenna Dewan. While reflecting on the highs and lows of his fatherhood journey, Tatum, 40, shared “I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter’s world and discover who they are,” the Dear John actor told Parents magazine. “When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want.”

If you didn’t know, the former couple tied the knot in July 2009 and welcomed their daughter, Everly, four years later. After nearly 10 years of marriage, the Step Up costars announced in April 2018 that they were going their separate ways. On Monday, the Step Up actor admitted that his perspective changed drastically when he began to spend more time one-on-one with Everly, now 7. “I didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now I do both,” he said. “I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don’t think I would have ever been able to have otherwise.”

Tatum joked that he’s “rarely” seen “without some sort of costume on” when playing with his daughter, who “in many ways” was the inspiration behind his picture book. “Just like Sparkella, Evie loves to play tricks, wear crazy outfits, and be different from everyone. She’s bold, beautiful, and magical in every way,” the 21 Jump Street star added.

ALSO READ: Exes Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum would have celebrated 11th anniversary today; Look back at their relationship

Share your comment ×