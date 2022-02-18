Channing Tatum says he will be the 'first one in theatres' to watch Zoe Kravitz's The Batman

Much like fans, Channing Tatum is also mighty excited about Matt Reeves' upcoming film, The Batman. The film starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. Amid reports of their new romance, Tatum who has been busy with the promotions of his new film, Dog was recently quizzed about his thoughts on the upcoming DC film.

While chatting with USA TODAY's Brian Truitt, Tatum answered a question about his excitement to watch The Batman and the actor sweetly quipped, "Definitely going to see it. Without a question. I'll be the first in the theatre." While Tatum and Kravitz haven't yet made their relationship official, but the duo never leaves a chance to appreciate one another. Recently during an interaction with Variety, Channing called Kravitz a "perfectionist" as he opened up about working with her on her directorial, Pussy Island.

As for The Batman star, Zoe while directly didn't address her new relationship mentioned that she's happy. In an interview with Elle, she said, "I feel optimistic about life, and I think that comes hand in hand with it. All my relationships in life – my friendships, my romantic relationships, my family – the journey is learning how to show up honestly. Sometimes we can’t show up, and that’s OK, as long as we know how to communicate that we love those people. "

The Batman stars Zoe Kravitz alongside Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis among others. The Matt Reeves directorial is all set to release on March 4.

