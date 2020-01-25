Channing Tatum says no one is 'more beautiful' than girlfriend Jessie J when a fan compares her to Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum was no filters attached when he replied back to a fan on Instagram who stated that the Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) star looked better with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan than with his current girlfriend Jessie J. Read below to know what the actor commented back.

Channing Tatum found love in Jessie J after his heartbreaking split with wife Jenna Dewan, after being married to his Step Up (2006) co-star for 9 years. The ex-couple also has a daughter named Everly Tatum, born in 2013. However, in December 2019, it was reported that Channing and Jessie had called it quits after dating for one year. Keeping some relative distance between the two and going on a break, the pair is back together again and stronger than ever! Ask Tatum, who confirmed the reconciliation reports by sharing a cute selfie with his lovebird on his Instagram page.

In the photo, both are seen wearing unicorns headgear as Jessie plants a sweet kiss on Channing's cheek. "Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!," the 39-year-old actor captioned the romantic image. However, haters will always hate and a supposed fan wrote to Channing, "Jenna looks better with you." Not taking the dig too lightly, the Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) star commented back, "Hey Alex I don’t usually address s**t like this. But you seem as good an of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don’t you seriously think about what you're doing? It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it."

"If you can’t be a horrible hateful [sic] person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is… please kindly get the TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me. And ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself," Channing added.

"And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn s**t around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and I mean no is more beautiful or better than anyone else. Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the beholder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find shit to start shit wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart bye," Tatum concluded.

Meanwhile, Channing and Jenna split in April 2018 with the latter now expecting her second child, with beau Steve Kazee.

