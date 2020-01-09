Channing Tatum shares cryptic message one month after Jessie J split: I have been destroyed in a thousand ways

Channing Tatum shared cryptic messages about rebuilding himself one month after his split with Jessie J. Check it out.

A month after Channing Tatum and Jessie J called it quits, the actor is admitting to feeling destroyed in his latest social media update. The Magic Mike actor posted a cryptic quote on his Instagram story on January 7. “I have been destroyed in a thousand ways, and now, I know a thousand ways to rebuild myself,” the anonymous post read. Channing shared the quote after posting a funny video of a chipmunk facing off against a tiny kitten. Taking inspiration from the little creature’s bravery, the actor stated that he is ready to take on 2020.

“Me getting ready and grappling with this new year and decade. Let’s go. It’s on,” he captioned the video. His Insta updates did not stop there, following the two posts, Channing posted a picture of a man being bitten by a snake that wrote, "How unbothered I'm trying to be in 2020." Jessie and Channing dated for a year before finally calling it quits last month. Disclosing what their current relationship is like, a source told Us Weekly that, "They are still really close and still good friends.

Meanwhile, the Bang Bang singer recently slammed a publication for their remarks about her split with the actor. This December marked the first anniversary of her long-time friend and security guard Dave’s death by suicide. The singer discussed the matter at length in an Instagram post. In the caption, she wrote about knowing "you are loved" and asked her fans to send love to those who feel alone. Shortly after she shared the post, various media reports suggested that the singer was speaking about her recent breakup. Clapping at one of these reports, the singer tweeted, “Lying isn't journalism. They taught you that right?”

