Channing Tatum shares a RARE photo revealing daughter Everly's face: You are my world and my heart

Channing Tatum gushed about his 8-year-old daughter Everly as he posed alongside her for an adorable beach photo in new post.

Channing Tatum is a doting dad and while we have seen him braiding his daughter's hair and reading her sweet storybooks on Instagram, the actor in his recent post put into words their amazing bond. The actor for the first time shared a picture revealing the face of his 8-year-old daughter, Everly on Instagram. In a sweet caption, the actor also called her his "world" and also gave a small back story to their adorable picture.

In the picture, Channing and his daughter were seen standing by the beachside and while he was smiling wide, Everly is seen looking up at the sky. Revealing the funny story behind it, Tatum wrote, "[Everly was] looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. You said you touched a bald-headed mermaid and saw a tail."

Tatum added further that it will certainly be interesting to see her reaction to this post when she grows up. In the same post, Channing gushed about his daughter saying, "You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart."

The actor has spoken his experience of being a single dad to Everly after his split from Jenna Dewan. In May, the actor told People that he was "nervous" about raising a daughter without having a woman to guide him and also stated that he had to YouTube to learn how to braid his daughter's hair.

