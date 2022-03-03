Channing Tatum starrer Dog gets a release date in India; Deets Inside

All dog lovers across the globe have a cause to celebrate, as Channing Tatum's 'DOG' is set to hit theaters on March 11th of this year. In February 2022, the American-comedy drama road picture premiered to a spectacular box office and a lot of affection from animal lovers in America.

The film 'DOG' is a buddy comedy about a former Army Ranger and his Belgian Malinois dog. However, the movie focuses on Channing Tatum, the charismatic star of films such as 'Magic Mike,' '21 Jump Street,' and 'Dear John,' who has a Belgian Malinois co-star named Lulu, a PTSD-scarred Army dog who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. The film is co-directed by Tatum and partner Reid Carolin, and is based on Carolin's fictitious screenplay from a 2017 HBO documentary, 'War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend,' which they co-produced.

Lulu, the Belgian Malinois named after Tatum's own dog in 'DOG,' demonstrates his personal participation in the production. This plot depicts what the aftermath of battle does to some brave warriors, including PTSD, horrific injuries, personal and familial post-combat turmoil, and the trauma-related anxiety that affects a service dog. Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) climb into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race to the Pacific Coast in the hopes of arriving in time for the funeral of a fellow soldier. Along the way, they drive each other nuts, violate a few laws, barely miss death, and learn to let down their defenses in order to have a fighting shot at happiness.

Meanwhile, talking about bringing this special movie to Indian screens, Sunil Udhani, Country Head, MVP Entertainment says, "I truly believe that Dogs are our link to Paradise and I am very happy to invite Indian audiences for this entertaining and emotional journey. This is one film we all at MVP are very excited about and are looking forward to 11th March when the movie will hit the screens all across India."

