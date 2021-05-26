Channing Tatum strips down for a NSFW mirror selfie on the sets of his upcoming film The Lost City of D

Channing Tatum, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film The Lost City of D, stripped down for a mirror selfie from his vanity van and left little to the imagination.

Channing Tatum left very little to the imagination on Wednesday when he shared a nude selfie on social media. The actor, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film The Lost City of D, stripped down for a mirror selfie from his vanity van. He took to his Instagram story to share the censored nude snapshot from the sets of his film which also stars Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe.

In the photo, Tatum can be seen posing shirtless and pantless for a mirror selfie with a crew member in the background. However, he made sure to censor the photo by using a towel and a monkey emoji to cover his private area, while a makeup artist seemingly prepared to give him a spray tan, according to Daily Mail.

While he was at it, Tatum also revealed that he was flexing so hard while taking the selfie that it almost gave him a cramp. He captioned the photo, "'You know when you in the make-up trailer a*****e naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s**t on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie." The actor, however, did not reveal why he had to let go of all his clothes.

Check out Channing Tatum's NSFW photo below:

Off late, Channing Tatum has been going the extra mile to stay fit as he shoots the film. In a recent post, the actor shared a vide of himself working out at the beach and wrote, "I have done all kinds of bullshit to get in or stay in shape. Almost everything you can think of. And i have to say nothing yet has been more suffocating and exhausting and effective than freestyle wrestling or open ocean water swimming."

Check out the video below:

