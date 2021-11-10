Channing Tatum & Tom Hardy TEAM UP for George Nolfi's Afghanistan evacuation movie

Fans of Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy, as well as horrific, heart-wrenching, courageous combat tales, will be pleased to learn that the dynamic combo has been cast in a new film about the Afghanistan evacuation, which will be released later this year, as per Deadline.

George Nolfi will helm the picture, which has been picked up by Universal. Nolfi proposed the concept without a title and intends to pursue a plot based on the events surrounding the chaotic departure of Afghanistan earlier this year. The film will centre on three former special forces team members who selflessly risk their lives with their Afghan counterparts on a mission to rescue various families and allies who were left behind during the chaos and terror following the quick fall of Afghanistan. However, as per Collider, Nolfi is best known for writing and directing The Adjustment Bureau in 2011 and The Banker last year. Ocean's Twelve, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Timeline are among Nolfi's other credits.

Meanwhile, Tatum will be seen in the forthcoming comedy, Dog, which he is co-directing with Reid Carolin. The film will depict the narrative of Army Ranger Briggs and his Belgian Malinois companion dog, Lulu, as they rush down the Pacific Coast in the hopes of being in attendance for their closest buddy and handler's funeral. However, Hardy has also been a busy man having recently starred in the hit antihero film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, starring opposite Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams.

Despite the fact that the narrative summary says the film will revolve around three soldiers, the third has yet to be revealed. We can most likely anticipate another actor with a strong action-based history to feature in this action-driven picture, based on the hiring of Tatum and Hardy. This new picture featuring Tatum and Hardy does not yet have a release date.

