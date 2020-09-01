Channing Tatum transforms into a shirtless fairy to promote new children’s book he wrote for daughter Everly

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum recently dressed up as a shirtless fairy to promote his newly written children’s book he worked on during quarantine for Everly, his daughter with Jenna Dewan.

Magic Mike actor Channing Tatum wrote a children’s book while in quarantine and he shared an adorable photo to promote it on Instagram! The 40-year-old actor went shirtless while dressing up as a fairy to announce his new book The One and Only Sparkella, a fiction piece he wrote for his seven-year-old daughter Everly.

“Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7-year-old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading,” Channing announced on Instagram.

You’ll have to wait a long time to get the book as it’s not being released until May 4, 2021. The book is being billed as “a charming ode to self-esteem and the love between a father and daughter.”

In case you missed it, earlier this year, Channing and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan came to a custody agreement. According to the latest report in Blast, Jenna and Tatum reached an agreement wherein they would share 50/50 custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Everly. To make sure that they both have enough time with their daughter, the couple was also reportedly seeking counsel from a professional in order to come up with a schedule for the holidays. For the unversed, Channing and Jenna split last year and filed for divorce soon after.

