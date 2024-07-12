Channing Tatum's Reaction to Scarlett Johansson Working With Husband Colin Jost in Fly Me to the Moon

While co-stars Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson play the romantic duo in the upcoming Space Race film Fly Me To The Moon, the former could not help but gush over the real-life chemistry between Johansson and her husband Colin Jost. Jost, who appears in a brief role in this film, had been an SNL regular in the past, which is where he met his future wife.

Colin Jost to feature in Fly Me To The Moon

“I was like, ‘Oh, you guys are cute,’” Tatum exclaimed to Johannson in an interview with PEOPLE ahead of the film’s release. The comic is featured in a minor role in the film as Senator Cook. Fly Me To The Moon, as the title gives away, is centered around the Moon Landing mission by the States in the '60s. Channing Tatum stars as Cole Davis, a NASA flight director overseeing the project, while Scarlett Johansson plays Kelly Jones, a PR professional hired to manage the agency's public image.

As mission day approaches, concerns about potential failure loom large, especially with the Soviet Union posing a competitive threat. Determined not to let the mission falter, Kelly is tasked with a monumental challenge: orchestrating a fake moon landing. Meanwhile, Kelly and Cole, who have a romantic history, must keep the operation secret from Cole.

How did Colin Jost get his role?

The famed Marvel alum appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon recently, spilling how Jost got the deal as a guest feature in this 1960s set rom-com. “Greg Berlanti was our director. [He’s] a huge fan of Colin’s,” said Johannson, revealing how both of them have a shared passion for comedy writing. When Berlanti approached Johansson for Jost’s cameo, the actress revealed what she had to say. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm sure if you ask him, I'm not going to ask him,’” she told Fallon.

Johansson jokingly mentioned that Jost's cameo was also somewhat contractual, teasing that it was in their prenuptial agreement. She spoke fondly of their relationship, noting how Jost often helps her rehearse her acting roles, even though they haven't acted together aside from his contributions to her SNL sketches. The couple, who began dating in 2017 and married in 2020, have a son named Cosmo.

Fly Me To The Moon hits theaters on July 12.



