Chappell Roan Reveals Her Top 10 Most 'Iconique' Fashion Moments of 2024: 'It's My Opinion'

Chappell Roan stays on brand as she ranks her iconic, headline-making outfits from 2024. She didn’t forget to add a touch of humor while listing her top 10 looks. The Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker concluded a memorable 2024 with a countdown of her favorite fashion moments from the year. The 26-year-old shared a gallery of Instagram photos on December 30, showcasing her standout looks and describing the selections as a celebration of her personal style and creative flair.

She captioned the post writing, "It's my OPINION!!!!! + Why yes, I do consider myself to be iconique." Number 10 on her list is her look from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on February 15, followed by her lucha libre attire from Lollapalooza at number 9. Roan's distinctive style takes a lot of inspiration from drag culture, but also horror, burlesque, and theatre. In June, she visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in her eighth most stylish look of the year.

Roan described her style as combining beauty with offbeat elements: often pretty combined with edgy, or tacky on purpose. While fans might think that much deeper meaning might lie behind what she wears, Roan simply admitted that sometimes many of these are just because they feel very creative and confident. She told Fallon, "I love looking pretty and scary. Or, like, pretty and tacky. Or just not pretty. I love that too."

Among her selected ensembles, one that ranked fourth brought mixed feelings, not for the design but for the circumstances it came with. Roan went full medieval glam at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, sporting a flowing, sheer gown.

However, the evening was not all smooth sailing. At one point during the program, Roan was involved in a brief exchange with a rude photographer who heckled her. Video clips of the altercation went viral online gaining Roan more praise than negativity as she confidently shut the heckler down saying, "Don't. Not me, b*tch!"

The Red Wine Supernova singer humorously added "triggered" in parathesis on the photo in her post.

Chappell Roan's favorite look of 2024 was her Statue of Liberty-inspired outfit for the Governors Ball. She donned a crown headpiece, doused in green body paint, and sporting a matching tube top and skirt. During her performance, she used the symbolism of the Statue of Liberty relating it to freedom, equality, and justice for marginalized groups such as women, transgender, and oppressed communities in the world.

