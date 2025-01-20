Chappell Roan Says She'd Be 'Way Bigger' If She Stayed Silent; 'I'd Be More Successful'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to harassment and stalking.

Chappell Roan isn't shy about using her voice beyond her music. In a recent interview with the BBC, published on January 19, the pop star opened up about being labeled a 'spoiled diva' and facing backlash for speaking her mind.

She shared that standing up against harassment and stalking, including people targeting her parents' home, has brought challenges.

"I've been responding that way to disrespect my whole life, but now there are cameras on me, and I also happen to be a pop star, and those things don't match," she said, referring to a viral moment when she clapped back at a photographer at the MTV Video Music Awards last September.

Chappell Roan, who is nominated for six Grammy Awards this year, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year, admitted her outspokenness has affected her career. "I think, actually, I'd be more successful if I was okay wearing a muzzle," she said.

"If I were to override more of my basic instincts, where my heart is going, 'Stop, stop, stop, you're not okay,' I would be bigger. I would be way bigger … And I would still be on tour right now."

Roan paused her 2024 tour in October to focus on her health. Despite the potential impact on her career, she remains steadfast in her values, crediting her late grandfather for teaching her to trust her instincts.

Roan revealed she isn't afraid to turn down opportunities, even those that seem once-in-a-lifetime. She shared her philosophy: "There is not a scarcity of opportunity. I think about that all the time."

Recalling advice from her grandfather, she shared, "When someone says, 'Do this concert because you'll never get offered that much money ever again,' it's like, who cares? If I don't feel like doing this right now, there are always options."

Roan, who referred to the Grammys as a talent show for the popular kids, showed mixed feelings about the recognition. During her appearance on A Carpool Karaoke Christmas, she said it was amazing to be acknowledged by the Recording Academy, adding, "It's an honor to be nominated with some of the other artists."

