Chari XCX Drops Collaboration With Lorde In New Remix of Girl, So Confusing Amid Brat Album Success

Fans asked her to drop 'a song', but Charli XCX heard 'a bomb.' Recruiting Lorde to feature on a remix of her song from the Brat album, the pop singer has taken the entire pop music fandom by a sudden yet pleasant storm.

Recently, Charli XCX hinted at the upcoming remix of her song Girl, So Confusing in her TikTok live stream. She used the same mural painting technique she employed to announce the deluxe edition of Brat. The mural only showed Lorde’s name and Charli revealed a snippet of their joint project on her secret Instagram account. The song has now finally arrived.

Charli XCX collaborates with Lorde in Girl, So Confusing remix

Lorde and Charli XCX have been compared or even mistaken for each other in interviews since both the icons started out together in the music industry. On Brat’s release day, Lorde attempted to quash their beef rumors by posting on her Instagram story how much she liked the album. In it, she mentioned that Charli’s album was the only one that she pre-saved that day, terming it uniquely powerful; thus acknowledging its influence on herself with gratitude.

Lorde wrote, “The only album I’ve ever presaved is out today. Charli just cooked this one different… So much grit, grace and skin in the game. I speak for all of us when I say it’s an honor to be moved, changed and gagged by her work. There is NO ONE like this bitch."

Who is Girl, So Confusing written about?

Advertisement

Charli also talked about Girl, So Confusing during an appearance on Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s La Culturistas podcast where she slightly hinted at who this tune was written for. She admitted to some confusion as to whether or not to disclose who inspired any song from her catalog despite having planned initially to do so. The artist however mentioned how listeners would probably be able to make a guess correctly.

In the song Charli XCX sings, "People say we're alike, they say we've got the same hair. It's you and me on a coin the industry loves to spin." Being aware of the frenzy they're about to send pop culture into after the song is released Lorde sings, "Well, honestly, I was speechless. When I woke up to your voice note. You told me how you'd been feeling. Let's work it out on the remix."

The song contains an honest exchange of personal anxieties, truths, and a deep dive into each of the singer's insecurities while being a treat to the ears.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: International Yoga Day 2024: Madonna To Jennifer Aniston; 10 Hollywood Celebs Who Swear By The Practice