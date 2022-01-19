Charisma Carpenter calls Joss Whedon a 'tyrannical narcissist’; Tweets in support of Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher

Filmmaker Joss Whedon recently responded to the misconduct allegations against him in an interview with New York magazine. The director denied threatening Gal Gadot on the Justice League set and also responded to Ray Fisher's allegations. In response to the New York magazine interview of Whedon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Charisma Carpenter has now released a statement.

Carpenter, who played Cordelia in Buffy had come forward with her own story of "disturbing incidents" on the set under creator Joss Whedon, in response to Fisher’s account, in February 2021. Taking to Twitter again, Carpenter reacted to Whedon's comments about Gadot and Fisher and called him "a former tyrannical narcissistic boss who is still unable to be accountable and just apologise."

In response to Whedon's comment about never threatening Gadot and his quote about her misunderstanding him saying that English isn't her first language, Carpenter in support of the Wonder Woman star wrote, "I believe Gal Gadot not only understands career threats in English, but also in Hebrew and Arabic. Possibly French, Spanish and Italian too."

Carpenter herself had previously accused Whedon of mistreating her and being verbally abusive towards her when she was pregnant. The Buffy star had released a lengthy statement detailing the director's behaviour in February last year which was further re-shared by Fisher who called her one of the bravest people he knows and appreciated her for speaking out against Whedon and also for lending her voice to the Justice League investigation which happened after Fisher's own story came out.

