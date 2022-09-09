Charles addresses the nation for the FIRST time as King after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II

The King began by saying, via BBC, "I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, HM the Queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family. We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother, for her love, affection, guidance and example." He continued as he spoke of the sacrifices his mother made throughout her 70-year reign, "Her dedication and devotion as sovereign never wavered, through times of change and progress, though times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss."

Following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8th, the newly appointed King Charles III addressed the nation as the sovereign for the first time. As a service of remembrance began at St Paul's Cathedral in London for the late Queen, the audience present at the location took a moment of silence after which the King addressed the grieving nation.

King Charles III went on to add, "Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where the Queen was head of state, in the Commonwealth and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than 70 years in which my mother as Queen served the people of so many nations." He recounted her early years, "In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life - whether it be short or long - to the service of her people." He then noted, "That was more than a promise. It was a profound personal commitment, which defined her whole life." He emphasized that "the affection, admiration and respect she inspired" had become the hallmark of her monarchy.

The King paid his respects to the late Queen and took on his duties as the new monarch, "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." He then in part added, "I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life."

He also officially announced his wife Camilla's new title, "This is also a time of change for my family. I count on the loving help of my darling wife Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort." He also announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton will take on the duties of the Prince and Princess of Wales, a title which was previously held by Princess Diana.

As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the King said, "I express my love for Prince Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

Charles ended his address to the nation by sending a message to his "darling mama" as he said, "And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'"

