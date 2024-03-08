Charles Melton Tells What Has Been The Best Part Of The Award Season; Says He Had His Family All Along The Way

The Sun Is Also A Star actor Charles Melton is charming, dynamic and quickly climbing the ladder of success. His challenging roles are intriguing audiences and making it ‘award-worthy’. Amidst the awards season that is bound to get hectic and Melton’s Mat December success to be celebrated, the actor recalls how his mother and sister are his two pillars of strength. What else does Melton reveal about the awards season? Let us find out.

How is the awards season for Charles Melton?

The awards season is like a roller coaster where one does not get sleep and can even miss out on meals. For the same reason, Melton relies on his mom heavily for support. He loves how she cooks all the meals for him and takes care by being there. In a Vanity Fair and Instagram event- A Night For Young Hollywood event, the actor opened up further. The awards season is overwhelming for the 33-year-old. He said, “But I just had my sister and my mom along the way [and] my publicist, who I love dearly.” His mother is his plus one date at all the awards and industry events such as, "Who wouldn't want their mom to be with them?” He also says, “She’ll always tell me, no matter how old I get, I'm always going to be her baby Charles: ‘I don't care if you have a house, and you're paying bills, and you have kids, you'll always be my baby.’ ” This shows how they all share a close bond as a family.

How did Charles Melton feel working with his May December costars?

The Riverdale icon remembers his time on May December sets, especially the ones he had with Todd Haynes and others. He said, “Just being able to have this time with Todd Haynes and Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, Sammy, Alex, and all our producers. It was just amazing to just celebrate what we did in Georgia, those 23 days.”

He also said that the makers, “The way they work, their technicality, they're masters of their craft.” It is good to see how the co actress also said something sweet about Charles. She said, “He's a super interesting person — I mean, he's a college football player, then he's like, ‘I'm reading about bell hooks as visions of sexual identity and gender identity,’ ” She also added, “He's so handsome, and he buried that in this performance. You don't see that at all. You see a completely different person.” As we all wait to see Charles Melton return with more challenging roles, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

