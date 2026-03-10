Charles Melton Welcomes First Baby with Girlfriend Camille Summers-Valli: ‘Our Family’

The Sun Is Also a Star actor Charles Melton has officially become a Dad. Taking to his Instagram account to share an update with his followers, the 35-year-old revealed the first look at his child. The multi-photo dump on his social media included a look at the new mother, their baby, and some pre-delivery moments.

The actor wrote ‘our family’ in the caption of the post. The first was a picture of him kissing his girlfriend, Camille Summers-Valli, while the next was a comparison of his newborn kid’s foot and the star’s big physique. He followed it up with a photo of the pregnancy days with her baby bump out for a walk. Fourth is a photo of her standing on an empty beach. Charles Melton did not forget to photograph their dog and give a glimpse of the baby in their backyard. Lastly, he shared a look at himself holding his firstborn at what appeared to be the hospital, just after the birth.

The actor did not reveal when the child was born and had only announced their pregnancy back in January. Congratulatory messages poured in from the friends and fans of the duo, with Riverdale co-stars, Marisol Nichols and Lili Reinhart writing, “Omg! (heart eyes emoji) Congrats Charles!” and “angels” respectively.

About Charles Melton’s career

After doing guest roles in Glee and American Horror Story: Hotel, Charles Melton made a mark in his acting career with his portrayal of Reggie Mantle in the CW series Riverdale. Earning nominations for a Critics' Choice Movie Award and a Golden Globe Award for his work in May December, he is all set to appear in Beef Season 2 in the main role. He will be playing Austin Davis, a personal trainer who is all set to marry Cailee Spaeny’s Ashley Miller. Other stars in the show include Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Youn Yuh Jung, Seoyeon Jang, William Fichtner, Mikaela Hoover, BM (Matthew Kim from KARD), and Song Kang Ho.