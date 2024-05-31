Charli XCX Drops Remix Version Of Viral Track 360 With Robyn And Yung Lean; Deets Inside
Charli XCX elevated her viral hit 360 with a new remix featuring Yung Lean and Robyn, blending their artistry seamlessly. The track is full of infectious beats, and marks the fifth release from her album.
Charli XCX has put out a new remix to her viral hit 360, and might we say, this new version of the electro-pop earworm of a song has elevated the banger to the next level. Charli, however, did not do it alone this time. She cooked the 360 remix up with ample assistance from Yung Lean and Robyn.
“Know you wanna dream like Lean / Wanna be like Lean / But it's not as easy as it seems / Who do I trust? Me / We put this sh*t together, so carelessly,” raps Lean on the track, while Robyn adds, “I’m the realest ever, yeah / That’s what I’ve been told / Killin’ this sh*t since 1994 / Got everybody in the club dancing on their own.”
For those who may not know, both Lean and Robyn are Swedish artists.
Charli XCX drops 360 remix Ft. Swedish avant-garde artists Yung Lean and Robyn
The new 360 remix by Charli becomes the fifth track of the British musician’s upcoming album Brat as it joins a roster of previously released songs like the OG 360 version as well as Von Dutch, Club Classics, and B2B. Check out the 360 remix below!
Charli, Lean, and Robyn have been friends for years
Charli recently mentioned Yung Lean in a TikTok interview, using him as an example of musicians who have artistry. The rapper dropped a surprise record titled Psykos with Bladee this March.
As for her camaraderie with Robyn, over a year ago, Charli tweeted, “me and robyn been making songs in the studio. happy pride;).” Robyn’s most recent musical offering was her 2018 album Honey.
Charli’s Brat arrives on June 7. She has also announced a fall tour with Troye Sivan.
