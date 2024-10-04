Charli XCX Reveals Why She Has Two Rings On Her Fourth Finger Despite Not Being Married

Charli XCX recently opened up about her engagement to George Daniel in an interview with Howard Stern on October 2, 2024. Although the couple got engaged last year, they have yet to marry. The Apple singer shared that their wedding preparations are proceeding at a relaxed pace, as they want to ensure every detail is perfect for their special day. "We’re kinda, like, planning it slowly," she said.

Charli XCX expressed her deep commitment to George Daniel, stating that neither of them is particularly formal about marriage . Their focus is on being together forever and celebrating with their friends.

Howard Stern observed Charli wearing two rings on her fourth finger during the interview. He joked that she might be married to George Daniel. Charli quickly clarified that the second ring was not a wedding band. She explained: "I didn’t get [my engagement ring] resized, so I have to put a ring on top of it so it doesn’t fall off."

Charli XCX and George Daniel first met in 2021 while working on the single Spinning. Their relationship grew over time, and Charli made their romance official on Instagram in May 2022.

This came after Daniel's support during Charli's Saturday Night Live performance in March of that year. Since then, the couple has continued to share glimpses of their lives together, frequently showcasing their fun and playful chemistry on social media.

Charli XCX, a British singer-songwriter, is known for her unique blend of pop, electronic, and experimental music. Charlotte Aitchison, born on August 2, 1992, rose to fame with her 2013 single I Love It, a collaboration with Icona Pop.

Since then, Charli has released several critically acclaimed albums, including True Romance and How I'm Feeling Now, which not only showcase her unique sound but also her daring artistic vision, inspiring a new wave of music enthusiasts.

Beyond her music, she is known for her daring fashion choices and unwavering dedication to self-expression. Charli's engaging personality and candidness in interviews have endeared her to fans, making her a significant figure in contemporary pop culture.

