Charli XCX Supports Chappell Roan's Call For Helping Struggling Artists at 2025 Grammys; Matches USD 25K Donation

Pop artist Charli XCX has shared her support for fellow musician Chappell Roan following Roan's advocacy for better support for emerging artists.

This comes after Roan's Best New Artist acceptance speech at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she called for record labels to provide livable wages and healthcare to developing artists.

During her acceptance speech, Chappell Roan spoke about the struggles new artists face, stressing how important it is for record labels to provide financial support and access to healthcare.

She shared her personal experience of being dropped by a label during the pandemic, which left her without health insurance or job prospects. Her speech received a standing ovation from the audience.

Following the speech, former music executive Jeff Rabhan criticized Roan in an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter, describing her remarks as wildly misinformed and suggesting she lacked the experience to lead such a movement. He challenged her to take tangible action rather than merely speaking out.

In response, Roan announced on Instagram that she had donated $25,000 to support struggling artists and challenged Rabhan to match her contribution.

She stated, "Mr. Rabhan, I love how in the article you said 'put your money where your mouth is.' Let's link and build together and see if you can do the same."

Charli XCX publicly supported Roan's initiative, praising her Grammy speech as "inspiring and thoughtful and from a genuine place of care."

She further committed to matching Roan's $25,000 donation to aid struggling artists, stating, "Happy to help get the ball rolling too. Money where my mouth is xx."

By stepping in with financial support, Charli XCX is helping to push for real change. Now, all eyes are on whether other big names will join in and how record labels will respond to the growing call for better support for new artists.

