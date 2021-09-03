Charlie Cox DEBUNKS rumours of appearing in Spider Man: No Way Home trailer: Those are not my forearms

Charlie Cox has recently addressed the rumours that have been floating around of his Daredevil appearing in MCU’s latest Spider Man movie. Speaking to Comicbook, via ET Canada, the actor has stated that the ones that seem like his forearms in the latest trailer are not his, and even if it’s of any other character, he is not involved in it.

With Marvel starting to reclaim its various superhero properties which were kept under different other studios including Fox and Sony, fans of the MCU are expecting to witness more and more superheroes in the upcoming Marvel projects. Spider Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, along with old Spider Man villains including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, and Jamie Foxx Electro from Tobey Maguire’s Spider Man 2, and Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 respectively.

While speaking to Comic Book, via ET Canada, Cox said, “I can promise you those are not my arms...I hadn’t heard those rumours, but it’s certainly not with my Daredevil. I’m not involved in it,” he mentioned. He even went ahead to add that if Daredevil is indeed involved with the movie, then the character might be played by another actor, and not him. Sharing his take on how Marvel actors have cameos in each other’s movies, Cox added that Daredevil couldn’t do the same ‘for legal reasons’ but he has always loved the concept. “But I love the idea of Jessica [Jones] and Matt [Murdock] showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker,” he said, adding that it’d be ‘really cool.’

Meanwhile, after a successful trailer, Spider Man: No Way Home is slated to release on December 17.

ALSO READ: Timothee Chalamet REVEALS he watched Spider Man: No Way Home trailer 'frame by frame' to look for clues