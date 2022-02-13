Charlie Cox details how he & Andrew Garfield covered up their cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Charlie Cox, actor of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Daredevil, discusses in a candid interview the lengths he and Andrew Garfield went to in order to hide their connection with the Marvel film.

As starring as the title character in Netflix's Daredevil series, Cox's future in the MCU was uncertain for a while after the whole Marvel Netflix programme was cancelled as Disney launched their own streaming service. Fans were ecstatic, however, to see Cox's Matt Murdock unexpectedly resurface as Peter Parker's lawyer in Tom Holland's latest adventure as the web-slinger. However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cox explained how she met with Garfield for lunch but immediately realised that their being seen together would have raised suspicions among fans who were already speculating that they will feature in No Way Home.

The two swiftly grabbed the initiative and were compelled to sit facing the wall next to each other while eating, leaving just the backs of their heads visible to any passing photographers. Charlie said as per Screenrant, "While we were sitting down, it occurred to both of us, ‘Oh, shit. If we’re filmed here together, that’s not a good sign.’ So we ended up sitting, facing the wall, both of us."

Daredevil has been the first character to make his way into the cinematic world of the MCU after the discontinuation of the Marvel Netflix universe; however, many fans are now wondering when other fan favourites, such as Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, would make their anticipated homecoming.

