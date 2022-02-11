Charlie Cox opens up about his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home: Had to keep it a secret for almost a year

Charlie Cox discusses the moment he found out about his Daredevil Marvel Cinematic Universe comeback from Kevin Feige for Spider-Man: No Way Home. After Ben Affleck led the cast of the 2004 Daredevil picture, Cox became the second actor to bring Matt Murdock to the screen in live-action.

Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox ran for three seasons on Netflix, helping to begin the platform's interwoven MCU episodes known as Marvel Knights, which also includes Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, and Iron Fist. Following the merger of Marvel Television and Marvel Studios, and the expiration of Netflix's partnership with the studio, the future of the characters was mostly uncertain. However, Cox eventually returns in Spider-Man: No Way Home to assist Peter Parker in his defence case, and the actor is now speaking out about his MCU big screen debut.

Charlie Cox discussed his long-awaited Daredevil MCU comeback on the HeyUGuys podcast while discussing his new series Kin. He said as per Screenrant, "I got the call mid-way through lockdown, summer of 2020, and I filmed [No Way Home] in March or something of '21. So I had to keep it a secret for almost a year -- and then, of course, I didn't come out [until Dec.], so over a year. So, yeah, it's been intense."

Cox's presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home was originally announced around the time he began production on the web-slinging threequel, in which he was sighted on set in his Matt Murdock suit. Cox has been continually thrilled about what the future may hold for him and the character in the Daredevil MCU since making his Daredevil MCU return. Though he previously stated that he doesn't know what's next, Cox has acknowledged that he knows a little something about what's ahead for Daredevil and teased that it may be the next decade of his life.

