Charlie Cox says 'best friend' Tom Hiddleston was the first person to know about his Spider-Man cameo

If there's one thing about Spider-Man: No Way Home that fans are still not over, it's the amazing cameos. Not only Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire but also Charlie Cox's return as Matt Murdock left fans squealing with joy. Considering how hard it is to keep Marvel secrets, actor Charlie Cox during his recent interview opened up about not revealing his Spider-Man cameo news to anyone except his best friend.

While talking to ComicBook.com, Cox revealed that he broke the news of his MCU cameo to one actor who himself is also a part of the Marvel universe and also happens to be his best friend. He said, "When I was on the set I was wearing the thing everywhere, blah, blah. One of my first phone calls, and I knew I could tell him because I also knew he knew, was Tom Hiddleston, he's one of my best friends."

Adding on the actor further also revealed that the Loki star was already aware of Cox's Spider-Man: No Way Home casting since everyone has been aware of the duo's friendship. Further, Charlie revealed the only advice that Hiddleston gave him and said, "Whatever you do, when the film comes out, you've got to sneak into the back of a theatre, because it will go crazy.'"

There's no denying that Hiddleston's prediction did come true since fans indeed went crazy after watching Charlie's return as Matt Murdock after he famously essayed the role in the MCU series Daredevil. The speculation of Cox's cameo in the film began early on after fans spotted a hint in the trailer itself.

