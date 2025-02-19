Charlie Cox Talks About Daredevil x Avengers Crossover; THIS Is the ‘Upgrade’ He Wants

Charlie Cox, the actor who has amused us being the new-age Daredevil onscreen, has shared his views on the future of the character. He wishes his hornhead to be a part of the next Avengers movie.

Talking to British GQ, the actor mentioned that the chances are higher at present, than they have ever been. During the interview with the outlet, the actor further went on to express himself about the fan speculations concerning his involvement.

"I would love to be in one of the Avengers films, or another Spider-Man, or something like that. For a couple of reasons,” he stated. Calling himself a “geeky fan” of Daredevil, Charlie Cox also added, “For the character’s sake, I feel like it’d be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade."

Further talking in the interview, the star went on to state he would love to be in the future MCU project, as it would simply raise his chances of getting movie roles.

For those who do not know, Charlie Cox was first seen on screen as the blind lawyer in the day and a merciless vigilante in the night in the Netflix series back in 2015. While Daredevil startled the audience for three amazing seasons, until 2018, Cox also led the spin-off series, The Defenders.

In the aforementioned series, he was seen alongside Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, along with Mike Colter, who played the character of Luke Cage as well as the Iron Fist played by Finn Jones.

Soon, when The Defenders came to an end back in 2019, Cox’s Daredevil has been surprising each of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, making cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, as well as in other Disney+ series, Echo and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.