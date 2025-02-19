Charlie Cox Wants His MCU Character Daredevil to Get an ‘Upgrade’; Wishes to Reprise The Role in Future Avengers Movies

Charlie Cox, who plays Daredevil in Netflix’s series adapted from Marvel’s comics, wants his character to have an “upgrade” in the future. And what better upgrade for an MCU character than starring in the forthcoming Avengers movies?

In an interview with GQ, the Treason actor teased that his character making a cameo in Marvel’s other projects is “more than possible.” Having already made a small appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he is eyeing a bigger opportunity.

Cox admitted that he would love to be a part of Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, two highly anticipated projects from the franchise’s future lineup. “I weirdly, for the character’s sake, feel like it’d be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade,” he added.

Cox had a tumultuous road to success, but when the role of the MCU’s Daredevil landed in his lap, it felt like divine intervention. The actor recalled being jobless after starring in the 2007 movie Stardust, going on a life-changing retreat, and embarking on a journey back to success.

Cox practically rebuilt his career and described the experience as “humbling,” to say the least. After reading the book King, Warrior, Magician, Lover, which explores a healthier kind of masculinity, the actor was inspired to work on himself and joined a men’s retreat.

As a self-proclaimed “people pleaser,” Cox had a hard time finding his true self, but this retreat helped him achieve that. While attending the retreat, he auditioned for Netflix’s adaptation of Marvel’s Daredevil and received a callback.

His character, the crime-fighting lawyer Matt Murdock—also known as Daredevil—was originally described in the Marvel comics as tall, red-haired, and blind. Despite being an unlikely choice for the role, Cox stood his ground. “And for whatever reason, having had this kind of empowering experience, I said, ‘I will come, but I’m only reading for Matt. I’m only reading for the lead,’” he recalled.

The franchise’s latest film, Daredevil: Born Again, is set to be released in theaters on March 4, 2025.