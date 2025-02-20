Charlie Cox's Daredevil Born Again Episode 1: Premiere Date, What to Expect, Release Schedule & More to Know

Daredevil: Born Again is one of the highly anticipated outings that is coming from Marvel Studios. With fans already hyped up to witness the new adventures in the life of the hornhead, we are here to talk about the schedule of this series and what to expect from the first episode.

As per a Disney+ press release, Daredevil: Born Again will release six episodes in the month of March. The press note also suggests that the release schedule will kick off with a two-episode premiere on March 4.

While the first two episodes are supposed to drop on the same day, we expect that the initial episode will simply introduce the audience to Matt Murdock, played by Charlie Cox.

As the previous reports have suggested, Matt Murdock had vanished back when Thanos snapped his fingers. Now that he has returned from the blip, he might be shown to simply get used to a new world, the one that is run by his arch-enemy Kingpin.

The series trailer and a few reports suggest that Kingpin would be the mayor of New York during the events of Daredevil: Born Again.

With that being the plot, Matt Murdock might as well be shown to meet his close ones, Foggy and Karen, while also looking into the matters of their legal firm.

However, we still can expect a bit of action right in the first episode. As seen in the trailer of the series in question, we see Matt Murdock fighting criminals while wearing his day-to-day courtroom suit and not the red costume.

He is shown to wear a red-colored mask over it while also having his stick in one hand.

Talking about the other episodes, as per Comicbook Movie, episode 3 will be released on March 11, followed by episode 4 on March 18, and episodes 5 and 6 on March 25.