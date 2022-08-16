Charlie Hunnam rides a bike in the first look of Shantaram series set in 1980s Bombay

The first look of new series based on Gregory David Roberts' best-selling novel, Shantaram starring Charlie Hunnam was released recently. The series will follow the story of fugitive Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) as he settles into a life of crime in Bombay, India. The series is all set to debut in October this year as it will premiere its first three episodes all at once on AppleTV+.

In the first look photo of the upcoming show, Hunnam can be seen riding a motorcycle in the backdrop of what seems to be the Bombay slum. The series will follow Hunnam's Ford, an Australian prison escapee living a double life in Bombay as he runs a local health clinic by day in the city while also becoming entangled with the Bombay mafia. Set in 1980s, the series will also chronicle the character's unlikely romance with an intriguing woman named Karla.

The cast of the show also includes the likes of Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

Gregory David Roberts' novel became a massive bestseller as it chronicled his story of reinventing himself from being a heroin addict incarcerated for a robbery and escaping prison to find a new life in Bombay that came with its own complications. The rights for the adaption of the famed novel led to a massive bidding war with the rights eventually being won by AppleTV+ which will premiere the series on October 14, 2022.

ALSO READ: Hijack: Idris Elba to star and executive produce upcoming 'tense' thriller drama series